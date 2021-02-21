8,013 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 498,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

