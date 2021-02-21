Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

