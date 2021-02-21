Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

SDGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.60.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 72,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $7,586,232.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,391,108 shares of company stock worth $99,191,475.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 685.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $2,434,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Schrödinger by 54.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

