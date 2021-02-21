Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,165.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,204.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,084.47. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.