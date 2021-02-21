Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,425,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 240,851 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

NYSE JHG opened at $29.52 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

