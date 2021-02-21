Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $156.30

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $156.30 and last traded at $155.79, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alamo Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alamo Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

