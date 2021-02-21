NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $893,723.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,305 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

