California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 664 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 54.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,435,000 after buying an additional 1,223,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 408,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 4,720.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 231,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 178.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,666.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,031 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $195,686.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 10,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $945,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,327 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

