Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

