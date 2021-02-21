State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

