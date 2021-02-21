Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IKTSF stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $82.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

