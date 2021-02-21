DA Davidson Downgrades BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Neutral

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NYSE:BKU opened at $40.64 on Friday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 708,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

