Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.67

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 18831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 122,707 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $2,290,939.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,110.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,247.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,770 shares of company stock worth $20,417,624. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,226,000. Hall Kathryn A. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

