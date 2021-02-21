California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 41,599 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEM stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

