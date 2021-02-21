US Bancorp DE Increases Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter valued at $2,270,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 240.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

