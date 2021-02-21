SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 490.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,491 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BHP opened at $76.11 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $76.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

