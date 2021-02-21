Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

