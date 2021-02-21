Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.86% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $28.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

