Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells $487,900.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMS opened at $101.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

