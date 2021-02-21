ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $529,560.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total value of $544,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

