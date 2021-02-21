IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 4,301 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,860 shares of company stock worth $5,458,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

NYSE AFL opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

