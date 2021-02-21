IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 729 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 49.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.27.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

