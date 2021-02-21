Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 43% Higher

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) traded up 43% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $24.79. 52,490,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 16,284,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

