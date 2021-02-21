AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.53

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$32.53 and last traded at C$32.34, with a volume of 440839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark raised their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,042.58.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$225,000. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,646 in the last three months.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

