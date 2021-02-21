DA Davidson Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $560.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.74.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $467.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $3,233,366.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,954 shares of company stock worth $299,644,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 490.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $48,844,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Roku by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

