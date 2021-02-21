Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.04

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 9611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

