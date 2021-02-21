Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FHTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

