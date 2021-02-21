KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.12

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 346603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

