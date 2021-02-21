Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,518,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $185.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

