Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000.

Shares of FLM stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

