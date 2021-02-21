Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,000 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.