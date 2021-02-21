Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $376,000 Investment in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.