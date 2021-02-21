Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 638.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nokia were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 319,969 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $173,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,071 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Nokia stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

