Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,400 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSE NXQ opened at $15.97 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

