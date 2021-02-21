SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 412.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.