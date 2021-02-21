Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is UMB Bank N A MO’s 6th Largest Position

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,239.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3,204.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

