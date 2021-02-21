Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,239.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,204.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

