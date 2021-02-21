Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,460 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of The Hackett Group worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.05 million, a PE ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.