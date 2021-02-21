Barclays Boosts Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $31.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 46.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

