Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.95.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.