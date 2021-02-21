UBS Group Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $54.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.42.

NYSE:LB opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in L Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in L Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in L Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

