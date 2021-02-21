H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

HEES has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

