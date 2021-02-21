iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,113,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675,857 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.64% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $929,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

