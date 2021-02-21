BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522,775 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of NiSource worth $960,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.84 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

