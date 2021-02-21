Aperio Group LLC Has $10.54 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MELI stock opened at $1,910.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,836.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,433.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

