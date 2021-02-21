BlackRock Inc. Sells 20,418 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $859,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 35,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $99.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

