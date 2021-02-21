BlackRock Inc. Sells 177,944 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 177,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.68% of F5 Networks worth $832,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,796. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

