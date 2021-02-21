Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,063 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 338,491 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $3,246,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $35.24 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $35.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.