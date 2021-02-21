Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 42,993 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

