Analysts Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) PT at $12.61

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

ROIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 72.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

